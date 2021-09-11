Rahul Dravid
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|49 years, 7 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|286
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|13288
|High Score
|270
|Average
|52.31
|Strike Rate
|42.51
|100s
|36
|50s
|63
|6s
|21
|4s
|1654
|Matches
|344
|Innings
|318
|Not Out
|40
|Runs
|10889
|High Score
|153
|Average
|39.16
|Strike Rate
|71.23
|100s
|12
|50s
|83
|6s
|42
|4s
|950
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|31
|High Score
|31
|Average
|31.00
|Strike Rate
|147.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|101
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2586
|High Score
|75
|Average
|27.51
|Strike Rate
|113.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|13
|6s
|34
|4s
|311
|Matches
|449
|Innings
|416
|Not Out
|55
|Runs
|15271
|High Score
|153
|Average
|42.30
|Strike Rate
|100s
|21
|50s
|112
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|298
|Innings
|497
|Not Out
|67
|Runs
|23794
|High Score
|270
|Average
|55.33
|Strike Rate
|100s
|68
|50s
|117
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|164
|Innings
|5
|overs
|20
|Runs
|39
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|39.00
|econ
|1.95
|Strike Rate
|120.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|344
|Innings
|8
|overs
|31
|Runs
|170
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/43
|bestmatch
|2/43
|Average
|42.50
|econ
|5.48
|Strike Rate
|46.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|449
|Innings
|0
|overs
|79.3
|Runs
|421
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/43
|bestmatch
|2/43
|Average
|105.25
|econ
|5.29
|Strike Rate
|119.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|298
|Innings
|0
|overs
|102.5
|Runs
|273
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/16
|bestmatch
|Average
|54.60
|econ
|2.65
|Strike Rate
|123.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0