Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age49 years, 7 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches164
Innings286
Not Out32
Runs13288
High Score270
Average52.31
Strike Rate42.51
100s36
50s63
6s21
4s1654
Matches344
Innings318
Not Out40
Runs10889
High Score153
Average39.16
Strike Rate71.23
100s12
50s83
6s42
4s950
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs31
High Score31
Average31.00
Strike Rate147.61
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s0
Matches109
Innings101
Not Out7
Runs2586
High Score75
Average27.51
Strike Rate113.87
100s0
50s13
6s34
4s311
Matches449
Innings416
Not Out55
Runs15271
High Score153
Average42.30
Strike Rate
100s21
50s112
6s0
4s0
Matches298
Innings497
Not Out67
Runs23794
High Score270
Average55.33
Strike Rate
100s68
50s117
6s0
4s0
Matches164
Innings5
overs20
Runs39
wickets1
bestinning1/18
bestmatch1/18
Average39.00
econ1.95
Strike Rate120.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches344
Innings8
overs31
Runs170
wickets4
bestinning2/43
bestmatch2/43
Average42.50
econ5.48
Strike Rate46.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches109
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches449
Innings0
overs79.3
Runs421
wickets4
bestinning2/43
bestmatch2/43
Average105.25
econ5.29
Strike Rate119.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches298
Innings0
overs102.5
Runs273
wickets5
bestinning2/16
bestmatch
Average54.60
econ2.65
Strike Rate123.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
