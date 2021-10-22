Navdeep Poonia
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 3 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|237
|High Score
|67
|Average
|11.28
|Strike Rate
|62.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|31
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|95
|High Score
|38
|Average
|19.00
|Strike Rate
|87.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|159
|High Score
|38
|Average
|14.45
|Strike Rate
|97.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|14
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|732
|High Score
|79
|Average
|18.30
|Strike Rate
|68.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|557
|High Score
|111
|Average
|25.31
|Strike Rate
|46.88
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|76
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0