Navdeep Poonia

Navdeep Poonia
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 3 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches21
Innings21
Not Out0
Runs237
High Score67
Average11.28
Strike Rate62.86
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s31
Matches8
Innings7
Not Out2
Runs95
High Score38
Average19.00
Strike Rate87.96
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches14
Innings13
Not Out2
Runs159
High Score38
Average14.45
Strike Rate97.54
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s14
Matches42
Innings41
Not Out1
Runs732
High Score79
Average18.30
Strike Rate68.15
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches14
Innings22
Not Out0
Runs557
High Score111
Average25.31
Strike Rate46.88
100s1
50s2
6s1
4s76
Matches21
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches42
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
