Hemang Badani
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 9 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|94
|High Score
|38
|Average
|15.66
|Strike Rate
|37.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|11
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|867
|High Score
|100
|Average
|33.34
|Strike Rate
|73.47
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|10
|4s
|68
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|335
|High Score
|42
|Average
|25.76
|Strike Rate
|119.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|30
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|137
|Not Out
|32
|Runs
|4212
|High Score
|111
|Average
|40.11
|Strike Rate
|100s
|5
|50s
|24
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|168
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|6758
|High Score
|164
|Average
|45.97
|Strike Rate
|100s
|14
|50s
|45
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|1
|overs
|8
|Runs
|17
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.12
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|9
|overs
|30.3
|Runs
|149
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|49.66
|econ
|4.88
|Strike Rate
|61.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|9
|overs
|22
|Runs
|143
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/21
|bestmatch
|2/21
|Average
|20.42
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|18.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|0
|overs
|234.1
|Runs
|1186
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|33.88
|econ
|5.06
|Strike Rate
|40.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|121
|Innings
|0
|overs
|157
|Runs
|603
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|Average
|86.14
|econ
|3.84
|Strike Rate
|134.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0