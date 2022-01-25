                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Hemang Badani

Hemang Badani
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age45 years, 9 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches4
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs94
High Score38
Average15.66
Strike Rate37.90
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s11
Matches40
Innings36
Not Out10
Runs867
High Score100
Average33.34
Strike Rate73.47
100s1
50s4
6s10
4s68
Matches18
Innings16
Not Out3
Runs335
High Score42
Average25.76
Strike Rate119.21
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s30
Matches148
Innings137
Not Out32
Runs4212
High Score111
Average40.11
Strike Rate
100s5
50s24
6s0
4s0
Matches121
Innings168
Not Out21
Runs6758
High Score164
Average45.97
Strike Rate
100s14
50s45
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings1
overs8
Runs17
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.12
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings9
overs30.3
Runs149
wickets3
bestinning1/7
bestmatch1/7
Average49.66
econ4.88
Strike Rate61.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings9
overs22
Runs143
wickets7
bestinning2/21
bestmatch2/21
Average20.42
econ6.50
Strike Rate18.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches148
Innings0
overs234.1
Runs1186
wickets35
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average33.88
econ5.06
Strike Rate40.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches121
Innings0
overs157
Runs603
wickets7
bestinning1/6
bestmatch
Average86.14
econ3.84
Strike Rate134.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.