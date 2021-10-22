                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Aritra Dutta

NationalitySingapore
RoleBatsman
Born
Age31 years, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs199
High Score42
Average16.58
Strike Rate113.06
100s0
50s0
6s11
4s14
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
