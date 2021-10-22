Aritra Dutta
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|199
|High Score
|42
|Average
|16.58
|Strike Rate
|113.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|11
|4s
|14
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
