Neil McCallum
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|44 years, 9 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1002
|High Score
|121
|Average
|27.83
|Strike Rate
|69.05
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|17
|4s
|97
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|76
|High Score
|38
|Average
|10.85
|Strike Rate
|89.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|80
|High Score
|38
|Average
|8.88
|Strike Rate
|84.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1890
|High Score
|121
|Average
|24.54
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|9
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|714
|High Score
|181
|Average
|44.62
|Strike Rate
|48.90
|100s
|3
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|78
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0