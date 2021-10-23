                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Neil McCallum

Neil McCallum
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age44 years, 9 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches43
Innings42
Not Out6
Runs1002
High Score121
Average27.83
Strike Rate69.05
100s2
50s4
6s17
4s97
Matches11
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs76
High Score38
Average10.85
Strike Rate89.41
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches13
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs80
High Score38
Average8.88
Strike Rate84.21
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches90
Innings86
Not Out9
Runs1890
High Score121
Average24.54
Strike Rate
100s4
50s9
6s0
4s0
Matches14
Innings21
Not Out5
Runs714
High Score181
Average44.62
Strike Rate48.90
100s3
50s1
6s6
4s78
Matches43
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches90
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
