Gordon Drummond

Gordon Drummond
NationalityScotland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age42 years, 4 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches30
Innings20
Not Out7
Runs240
High Score35
Average18.46
Strike Rate91.60
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s21
Matches17
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs54
High Score35
Average7.71
Strike Rate83.07
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches26
Innings13
Not Out2
Runs102
High Score35
Average9.27
Strike Rate100.99
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s4
Matches82
Innings57
Not Out15
Runs453
High Score35
Average10.78
Strike Rate76.91
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s40
Matches12
Innings16
Not Out0
Runs217
High Score52
Average13.56
Strike Rate46.96
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s26
Matches30
Innings29
overs210.3
Runs932
wickets25
bestinning4/41
bestmatch4/41
Average37.28
econ4.42
Strike Rate50.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings17
overs55
Runs381
wickets16
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average23.81
econ6.92
Strike Rate20.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings26
overs81
Runs557
wickets27
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average20.62
econ6.87
Strike Rate18.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches82
Innings77
overs516.2
Runs2551
wickets59
bestinning4/41
bestmatch4/41
Average43.23
econ4.94
Strike Rate52.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings21
overs263
Runs597
wickets18
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/44
Average33.16
econ2.26
Strike Rate87.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
