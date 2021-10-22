Gordon Drummond
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 4 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|240
|High Score
|35
|Average
|18.46
|Strike Rate
|91.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|21
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|54
|High Score
|35
|Average
|7.71
|Strike Rate
|83.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|102
|High Score
|35
|Average
|9.27
|Strike Rate
|100.99
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|4
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|453
|High Score
|35
|Average
|10.78
|Strike Rate
|76.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|40
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|217
|High Score
|52
|Average
|13.56
|Strike Rate
|46.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|26
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|29
|overs
|210.3
|Runs
|932
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|4/41
|bestmatch
|4/41
|Average
|37.28
|econ
|4.42
|Strike Rate
|50.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|overs
|55
|Runs
|381
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|23.81
|econ
|6.92
|Strike Rate
|20.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|26
|overs
|81
|Runs
|557
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|20.62
|econ
|6.87
|Strike Rate
|18.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|77
|overs
|516.2
|Runs
|2551
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|4/41
|bestmatch
|4/41
|Average
|43.23
|econ
|4.94
|Strike Rate
|52.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|21
|overs
|263
|Runs
|597
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/44
|Average
|33.16
|econ
|2.26
|Strike Rate
|87.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0