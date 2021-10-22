Ewald Steenkamp
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 4 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|77
|High Score
|36
|Average
|12.83
|Strike Rate
|84.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|458
|High Score
|87
|Average
|16.96
|Strike Rate
|67.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|6
|4s
|43
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|755
|High Score
|206
|Average
|32.82
|Strike Rate
|63.07
|100s
|1
|50s
|4
|6s
|5
|4s
|97
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0