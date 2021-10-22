                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ewald Steenkamp

Ewald Steenkamp
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 4 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches13
Innings9
Not Out3
Runs77
High Score36
Average12.83
Strike Rate84.61
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches27
Innings27
Not Out0
Runs458
High Score87
Average16.96
Strike Rate67.25
100s0
50s2
6s6
4s43
Matches14
Innings26
Not Out3
Runs755
High Score206
Average32.82
Strike Rate63.07
100s1
50s4
6s5
4s97
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
