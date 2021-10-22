Louis van der Westhuizen
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 4 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|917
|High Score
|145
|Average
|21.32
|Strike Rate
|143.95
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|53
|4s
|81
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|83
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1400
|High Score
|97
|Average
|18.66
|Strike Rate
|100.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|50
|4s
|129
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1555
|High Score
|85
|Average
|23.56
|Strike Rate
|72.29
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|36
|4s
|195
|Matches
|45
|Innings
|41
|overs
|131.5
|Runs
|887
|wickets
|47
|bestinning
|3/11
|bestmatch
|3/11
|Average
|18.87
|econ
|6.72
|Strike Rate
|16.80
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|59
|overs
|362.2
|Runs
|1787
|wickets
|65
|bestinning
|4/14
|bestmatch
|4/14
|Average
|27.49
|econ
|4.93
|Strike Rate
|33.40
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|40
|overs
|429.4
|Runs
|1372
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|5/90
|bestmatch
|5/90
|Average
|38.11
|econ
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|71.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0