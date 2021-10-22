                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Louis van der Westhuizen

Louis van der Westhuizen
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 4 months, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches45
Innings44
Not Out1
Runs917
High Score145
Average21.32
Strike Rate143.95
100s2
50s4
6s53
4s81
Matches88
Innings83
Not Out8
Runs1400
High Score97
Average18.66
Strike Rate100.50
100s0
50s8
6s50
4s129
Matches39
Innings70
Not Out4
Runs1555
High Score85
Average23.56
Strike Rate72.29
100s0
50s10
6s36
4s195
Matches45
Innings41
overs131.5
Runs887
wickets47
bestinning3/11
bestmatch3/11
Average18.87
econ6.72
Strike Rate16.80
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches88
Innings59
overs362.2
Runs1787
wickets65
bestinning4/14
bestmatch4/14
Average27.49
econ4.93
Strike Rate33.40
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings40
overs429.4
Runs1372
wickets36
bestinning5/90
bestmatch5/90
Average38.11
econ3.19
Strike Rate71.6
4W2
5W1
10W0
