                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Nigel Jones

Nigel Jones
NationalityIreland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age40 years, 4 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches14
Innings9
Not Out4
Runs74
High Score25
Average14.80
Strike Rate72.54
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches5
Innings4
Not Out2
Runs42
High Score14
Average21.00
Strike Rate110.52
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches14
Innings12
Not Out3
Runs141
High Score57
Average15.66
Strike Rate117.50
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s7
Matches18
Innings12
Not Out4
Runs129
High Score30
Average16.12
Strike Rate64.17
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches14
Innings13
overs64.5
Runs234
wickets10
bestinning2/19
bestmatch2/19
Average23.40
econ3.60
Strike Rate38.90
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings2
overs2
Runs14
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches14
Innings10
overs30.2
Runs213
wickets8
bestinning2/21
bestmatch2/21
Average26.62
econ7.02
Strike Rate22.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings16
overs90.5
Runs376
wickets12
bestinning2/19
bestmatch2/19
Average31.33
econ4.13
Strike Rate45.40
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.