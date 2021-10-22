Nigel Jones
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 4 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|74
|High Score
|25
|Average
|14.80
|Strike Rate
|72.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|42
|High Score
|14
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|110.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|1
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|141
|High Score
|57
|Average
|15.66
|Strike Rate
|117.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|7
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|129
|High Score
|30
|Average
|16.12
|Strike Rate
|64.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|13
|overs
|64.5
|Runs
|234
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|2/19
|bestmatch
|2/19
|Average
|23.40
|econ
|3.60
|Strike Rate
|38.90
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|10
|overs
|30.2
|Runs
|213
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/21
|bestmatch
|2/21
|Average
|26.62
|econ
|7.02
|Strike Rate
|22.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|16
|overs
|90.5
|Runs
|376
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|2/19
|bestmatch
|2/19
|Average
|31.33
|econ
|4.13
|Strike Rate
|45.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0