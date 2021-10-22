                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Pieter Rossouw

Pieter Rossouw
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age42 years, 2 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs16
High Score11
Average16.00
Strike Rate88.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings6
Not Out5
Runs54
High Score12
Average54.00
Strike Rate84.37
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches7
Innings13
Not Out3
Runs120
High Score42
Average12.00
Strike Rate38.33
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s15
Matches3
Innings2
overs3.4
Runs42
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.45
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings7
overs29
Runs183
wickets3
bestinning1/17
bestmatch1/17
Average61.00
econ6.31
Strike Rate58.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings10
overs111.4
Runs368
wickets8
bestinning3/35
bestmatch3/42
Average46.00
econ3.29
Strike Rate83.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
