Pieter Rossouw
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 2 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|16
|High Score
|11
|Average
|16.00
|Strike Rate
|88.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|54
|High Score
|12
|Average
|54.00
|Strike Rate
|84.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|120
|High Score
|42
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|38.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|15
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3.4
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.45
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|7
|overs
|29
|Runs
|183
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/17
|bestmatch
|1/17
|Average
|61.00
|econ
|6.31
|Strike Rate
|58.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|10
|overs
|111.4
|Runs
|368
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/35
|bestmatch
|3/42
|Average
|46.00
|econ
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|83.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0