Tobias Verwey
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 9 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|173
|High Score
|33
|Average
|21.62
|Strike Rate
|121.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|16
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|251
|High Score
|42
|Average
|16.73
|Strike Rate
|100.80
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|23
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|900
|High Score
|114
|Average
|21.42
|Strike Rate
|63.51
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|11
|overs
|26
|Runs
|194
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/32
|bestmatch
|3/32
|Average
|21.55
|econ
|7.46
|Strike Rate
|17.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|9
|overs
|37
|Runs
|220
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/49
|bestmatch
|3/49
|Average
|27.50
|econ
|5.94
|Strike Rate
|27.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|182.3
|Runs
|742
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|5/46
|bestmatch
|7/95
|Average
|49.46
|econ
|4.06
|Strike Rate
|73.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0