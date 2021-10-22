                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tobias Verwey

Tobias Verwey
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age40 years, 9 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches17
Innings13
Not Out5
Runs173
High Score33
Average21.62
Strike Rate121.83
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s16
Matches26
Innings20
Not Out5
Runs251
High Score42
Average16.73
Strike Rate100.80
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s23
Matches31
Innings50
Not Out8
Runs900
High Score114
Average21.42
Strike Rate63.51
100s1
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches17
Innings11
overs26
Runs194
wickets9
bestinning3/32
bestmatch3/32
Average21.55
econ7.46
Strike Rate17.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings9
overs37
Runs220
wickets8
bestinning3/49
bestmatch3/49
Average27.50
econ5.94
Strike Rate27.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings0
overs182.3
Runs742
wickets15
bestinning5/46
bestmatch7/95
Average49.46
econ4.06
Strike Rate73.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
