James Shannon
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 6 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|25.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|111
|High Score
|60
|Average
|13.87
|Strike Rate
|132.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|12
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|420
|High Score
|67
|Average
|23.33
|Strike Rate
|143.83
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|28
|4s
|35
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|386
|High Score
|67
|Average
|18.38
|Strike Rate
|79.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|13
|4s
|35
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|833
|High Score
|140
|Average
|39.66
|Strike Rate
|61.02
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|17
|4s
|85
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|4
|overs
|7.1
|Runs
|59
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/29
|bestmatch
|2/29
|Average
|19.66
|econ
|8.23
|Strike Rate
|14.30
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|4
|overs
|17
|Runs
|50
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|25.00
|econ
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|51.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0