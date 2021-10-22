                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
James Shannon

James Shannon
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 6 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate25.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs111
High Score60
Average13.87
Strike Rate132.14
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s12
Matches19
Innings18
Not Out0
Runs420
High Score67
Average23.33
Strike Rate143.83
100s0
50s5
6s28
4s35
Matches25
Innings22
Not Out1
Runs386
High Score67
Average18.38
Strike Rate79.42
100s0
50s1
6s13
4s35
Matches13
Innings22
Not Out1
Runs833
High Score140
Average39.66
Strike Rate61.02
100s1
50s7
6s17
4s85
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings1
overs1
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings4
overs7.1
Runs59
wickets3
bestinning2/29
bestmatch2/29
Average19.66
econ8.23
Strike Rate14.30
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings4
overs17
Runs50
wickets2
bestinning1/7
bestmatch1/7
Average25.00
econ2.94
Strike Rate51.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
