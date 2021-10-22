                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Stephanus Ackermann

Stephanus Ackermann
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 7 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs66
High Score26
Average22.00
Strike Rate48.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs139
High Score57
Average23.16
Strike Rate33.33
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s25
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
