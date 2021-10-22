Stephanus Ackermann
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 7 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|66
|High Score
|26
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|48.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|139
|High Score
|57
|Average
|23.16
|Strike Rate
|33.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|25
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0