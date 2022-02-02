                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Akif Javed

Akif Javed
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 9 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches28
Innings6
Not Out4
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches13
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs2
High Score1
Average0.66
Strike Rate20.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches28
Innings27
overs97.2
Runs798
wickets30
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average26.60
econ8.19
Strike Rate19.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings13
overs95.2
Runs526
wickets16
bestinning5/60
bestmatch5/60
Average32.87
econ5.51
Strike Rate35.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches1
Innings2
overs22
Runs146
wickets1
bestinning1/52
bestmatch1/146
Average146.00
econ6.63
Strike Rate132.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.