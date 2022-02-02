Akif Javed
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 9 months,
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|1
|Average
|0.66
|Strike Rate
|20.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|27
|overs
|97.2
|Runs
|798
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|26.60
|econ
|8.19
|Strike Rate
|19.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|95.2
|Runs
|526
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|5/60
|bestmatch
|5/60
|Average
|32.87
|econ
|5.51
|Strike Rate
|35.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|22
|Runs
|146
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/52
|bestmatch
|1/146
|Average
|146.00
|econ
|6.63
|Strike Rate
|132.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0