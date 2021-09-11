                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age40 years, 10 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches58
Innings104
Not Out5
Runs4154
High Score206
Average41.95
Strike Rate51.49
100s9
50s22
6s10
4s518
Matches147
Innings143
Not Out11
Runs5238
High Score150
Average39.68
Strike Rate85.25
100s11
50s34
6s17
4s561
Matches37
Innings36
Not Out2
Runs932
High Score75
Average27.41
Strike Rate119.02
100s0
50s7
6s10
4s109
Matches251
Innings245
Not Out24
Runs6402
High Score93
Average28.96
Strike Rate120.58
100s0
50s53
6s90
4s747
Matches299
Innings292
Not Out19
Runs10077
High Score151
Average36.91
Strike Rate
100s21
50s60
6s0
4s0
Matches198
Innings331
Not Out24
Runs15153
High Score233
Average49.35
Strike Rate
100s43
50s68
6s0
4s0
Matches58
Innings1
overs2
Runs4
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches147
Innings1
overs1
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ13.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches251
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches299
Innings0
overs6.1
Runs36
wickets1
bestinning1/7
bestmatch1/7
Average36.00
econ5.83
Strike Rate37.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches198
Innings0
overs66.1
Runs281
wickets7
bestinning3/12
bestmatch
Average40.14
econ4.24
Strike Rate56.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
