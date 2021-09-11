Gautam Gambhir
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 10 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|104
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|4154
|High Score
|206
|Average
|41.95
|Strike Rate
|51.49
|100s
|9
|50s
|22
|6s
|10
|4s
|518
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|143
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|5238
|High Score
|150
|Average
|39.68
|Strike Rate
|85.25
|100s
|11
|50s
|34
|6s
|17
|4s
|561
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|932
|High Score
|75
|Average
|27.41
|Strike Rate
|119.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|10
|4s
|109
|Matches
|251
|Innings
|245
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|6402
|High Score
|93
|Average
|28.96
|Strike Rate
|120.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|53
|6s
|90
|4s
|747
|Matches
|299
|Innings
|292
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|10077
|High Score
|151
|Average
|36.91
|Strike Rate
|100s
|21
|50s
|60
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|198
|Innings
|331
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|15153
|High Score
|233
|Average
|49.35
|Strike Rate
|100s
|43
|50s
|68
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|251
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|299
|Innings
|0
|overs
|6.1
|Runs
|36
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/7
|bestmatch
|1/7
|Average
|36.00
|econ
|5.83
|Strike Rate
|37.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|198
|Innings
|0
|overs
|66.1
|Runs
|281
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/12
|bestmatch
|Average
|40.14
|econ
|4.24
|Strike Rate
|56.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0