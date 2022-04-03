                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Writtick Chatterjee

Writtick Chatterjee
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 10 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches27
Innings15
Not Out3
Runs262
High Score51
Average21.83
Strike Rate131.00
100s0
50s1
6s10
4s21
Matches20
Innings19
Not Out3
Runs293
High Score35
Average18.31
Strike Rate81.38
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s17
Matches16
Innings28
Not Out2
Runs698
High Score216
Average26.84
Strike Rate51.58
100s2
50s1
6s4
4s78
Matches27
Innings22
overs67
Runs418
wickets21
bestinning3/12
bestmatch3/12
Average19.90
econ6.23
Strike Rate19.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings18
overs105
Runs523
wickets14
bestinning3/46
bestmatch3/46
Average37.35
econ4.98
Strike Rate45.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings21
overs107.4
Runs291
wickets10
bestinning5/22
bestmatch5/33
Average29.10
econ2.70
Strike Rate64.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
