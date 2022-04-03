Writtick Chatterjee
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 10 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|262
|High Score
|51
|Average
|21.83
|Strike Rate
|131.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|10
|4s
|21
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|293
|High Score
|35
|Average
|18.31
|Strike Rate
|81.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|17
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|698
|High Score
|216
|Average
|26.84
|Strike Rate
|51.58
|100s
|2
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|78
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|22
|overs
|67
|Runs
|418
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|3/12
|bestmatch
|3/12
|Average
|19.90
|econ
|6.23
|Strike Rate
|19.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|18
|overs
|105
|Runs
|523
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|3/46
|bestmatch
|3/46
|Average
|37.35
|econ
|4.98
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|21
|overs
|107.4
|Runs
|291
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|5/22
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|29.10
|econ
|2.70
|Strike Rate
|64.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0