Saman Jayantha
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|48 years, 6 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|400
|High Score
|74
|Average
|26.66
|Strike Rate
|75.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|4
|4s
|54
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|403
|High Score
|84
|Average
|36.63
|Strike Rate
|146.54
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|17
|4s
|43
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|148
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|3955
|High Score
|147
|Average
|29.29
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|25
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|172
|Innings
|291
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|9568
|High Score
|257
|Average
|34.66
|Strike Rate
|100s
|18
|50s
|45
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|6
|overs
|9.1
|Runs
|46
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.01
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|10
|overs
|25
|Runs
|179
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|3/12
|bestmatch
|3/12
|Average
|19.88
|econ
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|16.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|0
|overs
|349
|Runs
|1376
|wickets
|57
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|24.14
|econ
|3.94
|Strike Rate
|36.70
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|172
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1507.2
|Runs
|3855
|wickets
|131
|bestinning
|5/54
|bestmatch
|Average
|29.42
|econ
|2.55
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0