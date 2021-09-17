                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Saman Jayantha

NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age48 years, 6 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out2
Runs400
High Score74
Average26.66
Strike Rate75.47
100s0
50s2
6s4
4s54
Matches16
Innings15
Not Out4
Runs403
High Score84
Average36.63
Strike Rate146.54
100s0
50s3
6s17
4s43
Matches150
Innings148
Not Out13
Runs3955
High Score147
Average29.29
Strike Rate
100s3
50s25
6s0
4s0
Matches172
Innings291
Not Out15
Runs9568
High Score257
Average34.66
Strike Rate
100s18
50s45
6s0
4s0
Matches17
Innings6
overs9.1
Runs46
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.01
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings10
overs25
Runs179
wickets9
bestinning3/12
bestmatch3/12
Average19.88
econ7.16
Strike Rate16.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches150
Innings0
overs349
Runs1376
wickets57
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average24.14
econ3.94
Strike Rate36.70
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches172
Innings0
overs1507.2
Runs3855
wickets131
bestinning5/54
bestmatch
Average29.42
econ2.55
Strike Rate69.0
4W0
5W2
10W0
