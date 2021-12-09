Yusuf Pathan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 9 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|41
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|810
|High Score
|123
|Average
|27.00
|Strike Rate
|113.60
|100s
|2
|50s
|3
|6s
|43
|4s
|62
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|236
|High Score
|37
|Average
|18.15
|Strike Rate
|146.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|17
|4s
|11
|Matches
|274
|Innings
|243
|Not Out
|67
|Runs
|4852
|High Score
|100
|Average
|27.56
|Strike Rate
|139.34
|100s
|1
|50s
|21
|6s
|243
|4s
|376
|Matches
|199
|Innings
|175
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|4797
|High Score
|148
|Average
|33.78
|Strike Rate
|110.42
|100s
|9
|50s
|28
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|158
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|4825
|High Score
|210
|Average
|34.46
|Strike Rate
|85.99
|100s
|11
|50s
|20
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|50
|overs
|248.2
|Runs
|1365
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|3/49
|bestmatch
|3/49
|Average
|41.36
|econ
|5.49
|Strike Rate
|45.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|17
|overs
|50.5
|Runs
|438
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|33.69
|econ
|8.61
|Strike Rate
|23.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|274
|Innings
|140
|overs
|368.2
|Runs
|2814
|wickets
|99
|bestinning
|4/10
|bestmatch
|4/10
|Average
|28.42
|econ
|7.63
|Strike Rate
|22.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|199
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1005.4
|Runs
|5133
|wickets
|124
|bestinning
|5/52
|bestmatch
|5/52
|Average
|41.39
|econ
|5.10
|Strike Rate
|48.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|100
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2230.4
|Runs
|6568
|wickets
|201
|bestinning
|6/40
|bestmatch
|Average
|32.67
|econ
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|66.5
|4W
|5
|5W
|14
|10W
|2