Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age39 years, 9 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches57
Innings41
Not Out11
Runs810
High Score123
Average27.00
Strike Rate113.60
100s2
50s3
6s43
4s62
Matches22
Innings18
Not Out5
Runs236
High Score37
Average18.15
Strike Rate146.58
100s0
50s0
6s17
4s11
Matches274
Innings243
Not Out67
Runs4852
High Score100
Average27.56
Strike Rate139.34
100s1
50s21
6s243
4s376
Matches199
Innings175
Not Out33
Runs4797
High Score148
Average33.78
Strike Rate110.42
100s9
50s28
6s0
4s0
Matches100
Innings158
Not Out18
Runs4825
High Score210
Average34.46
Strike Rate85.99
100s11
50s20
6s0
4s0
Matches57
Innings50
overs248.2
Runs1365
wickets33
bestinning3/49
bestmatch3/49
Average41.36
econ5.49
Strike Rate45.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings17
overs50.5
Runs438
wickets13
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/22
Average33.69
econ8.61
Strike Rate23.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches274
Innings140
overs368.2
Runs2814
wickets99
bestinning4/10
bestmatch4/10
Average28.42
econ7.63
Strike Rate22.3
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches199
Innings0
overs1005.4
Runs5133
wickets124
bestinning5/52
bestmatch5/52
Average41.39
econ5.10
Strike Rate48.6
4W2
5W2
10W0
Matches100
Innings0
overs2230.4
Runs6568
wickets201
bestinning6/40
bestmatch
Average32.67
econ2.94
Strike Rate66.5
4W5
5W14
10W2
