Aditya Tare

Aditya Tare
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age34 years, 9 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches110
Innings101
Not Out20
Runs2177
High Score82
Average26.87
Strike Rate130.43
100s0
50s10
6s57
4s243
Matches73
Innings64
Not Out13
Runs1841
High Score118
Average36.09
Strike Rate83.19
100s1
50s12
6s24
4s191
Matches80
Innings136
Not Out13
Runs4523
High Score222
Average36.77
Strike Rate50.22
100s9
50s27
6s26
4s630
Matches110
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches73
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches80
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
