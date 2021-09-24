Aditya Tare
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 9 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|101
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|2177
|High Score
|82
|Average
|26.87
|Strike Rate
|130.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|57
|4s
|243
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|64
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|1841
|High Score
|118
|Average
|36.09
|Strike Rate
|83.19
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|24
|4s
|191
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|136
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|4523
|High Score
|222
|Average
|36.77
|Strike Rate
|50.22
|100s
|9
|50s
|27
|6s
|26
|4s
|630
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|80
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0