                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 11 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches55
Innings50
Not Out14
Runs1694
High Score124
Average47.05
Strike Rate79.04
100s3
50s10
6s30
4s145
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs42
High Score20
Average10.50
Strike Rate84.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches269
Innings252
Not Out38
Runs5763
High Score100
Average26.92
Strike Rate124.47
100s1
50s30
6s214
4s478
Matches172
Innings162
Not Out26
Runs5479
High Score124
Average40.28
Strike Rate
100s5
50s40
6s0
4s0
Matches97
Innings156
Not Out21
Runs6151
High Score210
Average45.56
Strike Rate
100s16
50s34
6s0
4s0
Matches55
Innings9
overs20.1
Runs124
wickets3
bestinning1/5
bestmatch1/5
Average41.33
econ6.14
Strike Rate40.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches269
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches172
Innings0
overs70.1
Runs406
wickets13
bestinning4/45
bestmatch4/45
Average31.23
econ5.78
Strike Rate32.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches97
Innings0
overs133
Runs518
wickets10
bestinning4/43
bestmatch
Average51.80
econ3.89
Strike Rate79.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.