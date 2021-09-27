Ambati Rayudu
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 11 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|1694
|High Score
|124
|Average
|47.05
|Strike Rate
|79.04
|100s
|3
|50s
|10
|6s
|30
|4s
|145
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|42
|High Score
|20
|Average
|10.50
|Strike Rate
|84.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|269
|Innings
|252
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|5763
|High Score
|100
|Average
|26.92
|Strike Rate
|124.47
|100s
|1
|50s
|30
|6s
|214
|4s
|478
|Matches
|172
|Innings
|162
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|5479
|High Score
|124
|Average
|40.28
|Strike Rate
|100s
|5
|50s
|40
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|156
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|6151
|High Score
|210
|Average
|45.56
|Strike Rate
|100s
|16
|50s
|34
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|9
|overs
|20.1
|Runs
|124
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/5
|bestmatch
|1/5
|Average
|41.33
|econ
|6.14
|Strike Rate
|40.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|269
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|172
|Innings
|0
|overs
|70.1
|Runs
|406
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|4/45
|bestmatch
|4/45
|Average
|31.23
|econ
|5.78
|Strike Rate
|32.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|0
|overs
|133
|Runs
|518
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|4/43
|bestmatch
|Average
|51.80
|econ
|3.89
|Strike Rate
|79.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0