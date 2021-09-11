Harbhajan Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 1 month21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|145
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|2224
|High Score
|115
|Average
|18.22
|Strike Rate
|64.80
|100s
|2
|50s
|9
|6s
|42
|4s
|277
|Matches
|236
|Innings
|128
|Not Out
|35
|Runs
|1237
|High Score
|49
|Average
|13.30
|Strike Rate
|81.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|35
|4s
|92
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|108
|High Score
|21
|Average
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|124.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|11
|Matches
|268
|Innings
|155
|Not Out
|52
|Runs
|1512
|High Score
|78
|Average
|14.67
|Strike Rate
|128.35
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|73
|4s
|141
|Matches
|334
|Innings
|194
|Not Out
|54
|Runs
|2134
|High Score
|79
|Average
|15.24
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|198
|Innings
|268
|Not Out
|46
|Runs
|4255
|High Score
|115
|Average
|19.16
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|15
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|190
|overs
|4763.2
|Runs
|13537
|wickets
|417
|bestinning
|8/84
|bestmatch
|15/217
|Average
|32.46
|econ
|2.84
|Strike Rate
|68.5
|4W
|16
|5W
|25
|10W
|5
|Matches
|236
|Innings
|227
|overs
|2079.5
|Runs
|8973
|wickets
|269
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|5/31
|Average
|33.35
|econ
|4.31
|Strike Rate
|46.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|27
|overs
|102
|Runs
|633
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|4/12
|bestmatch
|4/12
|Average
|25.32
|econ
|6.20
|Strike Rate
|24.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|268
|Innings
|256
|overs
|911.5
|Runs
|6194
|wickets
|235
|bestinning
|5/18
|bestmatch
|5/18
|Average
|26.35
|econ
|6.79
|Strike Rate
|23.2
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|334
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2922.1
|Runs
|12698
|wickets
|393
|bestinning
|5/31
|bestmatch
|5/31
|Average
|32.31
|econ
|4.34
|Strike Rate
|44.6
|4W
|5
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|198
|Innings
|0
|overs
|8009.1
|Runs
|22652
|wickets
|780
|bestinning
|8/84
|bestmatch
|Average
|29.04
|econ
|2.82
|Strike Rate
|61.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|41
|10W
|8