                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age42 years, 1 month21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches103
Innings145
Not Out23
Runs2224
High Score115
Average18.22
Strike Rate64.80
100s2
50s9
6s42
4s277
Matches236
Innings128
Not Out35
Runs1237
High Score49
Average13.30
Strike Rate81.06
100s0
50s0
6s35
4s92
Matches28
Innings13
Not Out5
Runs108
High Score21
Average13.50
Strike Rate124.13
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s11
Matches268
Innings155
Not Out52
Runs1512
High Score78
Average14.67
Strike Rate128.35
100s0
50s2
6s73
4s141
Matches334
Innings194
Not Out54
Runs2134
High Score79
Average15.24
Strike Rate
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches198
Innings268
Not Out46
Runs4255
High Score115
Average19.16
Strike Rate
100s2
50s15
6s0
4s0
Matches103
Innings190
overs4763.2
Runs13537
wickets417
bestinning8/84
bestmatch15/217
Average32.46
econ2.84
Strike Rate68.5
4W16
5W25
10W5
Matches236
Innings227
overs2079.5
Runs8973
wickets269
bestinning5/31
bestmatch5/31
Average33.35
econ4.31
Strike Rate46.3
4W2
5W3
10W0
Matches28
Innings27
overs102
Runs633
wickets25
bestinning4/12
bestmatch4/12
Average25.32
econ6.20
Strike Rate24.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches268
Innings256
overs911.5
Runs6194
wickets235
bestinning5/18
bestmatch5/18
Average26.35
econ6.79
Strike Rate23.2
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches334
Innings0
overs2922.1
Runs12698
wickets393
bestinning5/31
bestmatch5/31
Average32.31
econ4.34
Strike Rate44.6
4W5
5W4
10W0
Matches198
Innings0
overs8009.1
Runs22652
wickets780
bestinning8/84
bestmatch
Average29.04
econ2.82
Strike Rate61.6
4W0
5W41
10W8
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.