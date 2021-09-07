Jasprit Bumrah
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 8 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|46
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|212
|High Score
|34
|Average
|7.31
|Strike Rate
|46.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|24
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|47
|High Score
|14
|Average
|6.71
|Strike Rate
|50.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|7
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|61.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|208
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|26
|Runs
|90
|High Score
|16
|Average
|8.18
|Strike Rate
|85.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|6
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|110
|High Score
|42
|Average
|8.46
|Strike Rate
|72.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|10
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|76
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|392
|High Score
|55
|Average
|10.05
|Strike Rate
|38.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|45
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|58
|overs
|1044.4
|Runs
|2815
|wickets
|128
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|9/86
|Average
|21.99
|econ
|2.69
|Strike Rate
|48.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|8
|10W
|0
|Matches
|72
|Innings
|72
|overs
|634.3
|Runs
|2941
|wickets
|121
|bestinning
|6/19
|bestmatch
|6/19
|Average
|24.30
|econ
|4.63
|Strike Rate
|31.4
|4W
|5
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|57
|overs
|207.5
|Runs
|1343
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|3/11
|bestmatch
|3/11
|Average
|19.46
|econ
|6.46
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|208
|Innings
|207
|overs
|777
|Runs
|5443
|wickets
|255
|bestinning
|5/10
|bestmatch
|5/10
|Average
|21.34
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|18.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|97
|overs
|860.2
|Runs
|3842
|wickets
|173
|bestinning
|6/19
|bestmatch
|6/19
|Average
|22.20
|econ
|4.46
|Strike Rate
|29.8
|4W
|8
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|104
|overs
|1922.2
|Runs
|5178
|wickets
|220
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|9/86
|Average
|23.53
|econ
|2.69
|Strike Rate
|52.4
|4W
|5
|5W
|14
|10W
|0