Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 8 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches30
Innings46
Not Out17
Runs212
High Score34
Average7.31
Strike Rate46.59
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s24
Matches72
Innings20
Not Out13
Runs47
High Score14
Average6.71
Strike Rate50.53
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches58
Innings7
Not Out5
Runs8
High Score7
Average4.00
Strike Rate61.53
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches208
Innings37
Not Out26
Runs90
High Score16
Average8.18
Strike Rate85.71
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s6
Matches97
Innings33
Not Out20
Runs110
High Score42
Average8.46
Strike Rate72.84
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s10
Matches58
Innings76
Not Out37
Runs392
High Score55
Average10.05
Strike Rate38.92
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s45
Matches30
Innings58
overs1044.4
Runs2815
wickets128
bestinning6/27
bestmatch9/86
Average21.99
econ2.69
Strike Rate48.9
4W2
5W8
10W0
Matches72
Innings72
overs634.3
Runs2941
wickets121
bestinning6/19
bestmatch6/19
Average24.30
econ4.63
Strike Rate31.4
4W5
5W2
10W0
Matches58
Innings57
overs207.5
Runs1343
wickets69
bestinning3/11
bestmatch3/11
Average19.46
econ6.46
Strike Rate18.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches208
Innings207
overs777
Runs5443
wickets255
bestinning5/10
bestmatch5/10
Average21.34
econ7.00
Strike Rate18.2
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches97
Innings97
overs860.2
Runs3842
wickets173
bestinning6/19
bestmatch6/19
Average22.20
econ4.46
Strike Rate29.8
4W8
5W3
10W0
Matches58
Innings104
overs1922.2
Runs5178
wickets220
bestinning6/27
bestmatch9/86
Average23.53
econ2.69
Strike Rate52.4
4W5
5W14
10W0
