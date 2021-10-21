                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age35 years, 11 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches24
Innings27
Not Out17
Runs89
High Score18
Average8.90
Strike Rate18.08
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches18
Innings10
Not Out8
Runs46
High Score16
Average23.00
Strike Rate41.07
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches6
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs10
High Score10
Average
Strike Rate166.66
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches142
Innings38
Not Out20
Runs75
High Score11
Average4.16
Strike Rate69.44
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s0
Matches103
Innings63
Not Out29
Runs281
High Score20
Average8.26
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches108
Innings139
Not Out45
Runs848
High Score51
Average9.02
Strike Rate29.63
100s0
50s1
6s7
4s83
Matches24
Innings48
overs1272.1
Runs3420
wickets113
bestinning6/47
bestmatch10/89
Average30.26
econ2.68
Strike Rate67.5
4W5
5W7
10W1
Matches18
Innings17
overs146
Runs652
wickets21
bestinning4/38
bestmatch4/38
Average31.04
econ4.46
Strike Rate41.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings6
overs21
Runs132
wickets10
bestinning4/21
bestmatch4/21
Average13.20
econ6.28
Strike Rate12.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches142
Innings139
overs482.5
Runs3492
wickets156
bestinning4/15
bestmatch4/15
Average22.38
econ7.23
Strike Rate18.5
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches103
Innings100
overs889.3
Runs4190
wickets123
bestinning5/19
bestmatch5/19
Average34.06
econ4.71
Strike Rate43.3
4W3
5W3
10W0
Matches108
Innings0
overs4221.4
Runs12130
wickets424
bestinning7/58
bestmatch
Average28.60
econ2.87
Strike Rate59.7
4W19
5W23
10W3
