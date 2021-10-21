Pragyan Ojha
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 11 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|89
|High Score
|18
|Average
|8.90
|Strike Rate
|18.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|46
|High Score
|16
|Average
|23.00
|Strike Rate
|41.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|10
|Average
|Strike Rate
|166.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|75
|High Score
|11
|Average
|4.16
|Strike Rate
|69.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|281
|High Score
|20
|Average
|8.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|139
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|848
|High Score
|51
|Average
|9.02
|Strike Rate
|29.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|7
|4s
|83
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|48
|overs
|1272.1
|Runs
|3420
|wickets
|113
|bestinning
|6/47
|bestmatch
|10/89
|Average
|30.26
|econ
|2.68
|Strike Rate
|67.5
|4W
|5
|5W
|7
|10W
|1
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|17
|overs
|146
|Runs
|652
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|4/38
|bestmatch
|4/38
|Average
|31.04
|econ
|4.46
|Strike Rate
|41.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|overs
|21
|Runs
|132
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|4/21
|Average
|13.20
|econ
|6.28
|Strike Rate
|12.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|142
|Innings
|139
|overs
|482.5
|Runs
|3492
|wickets
|156
|bestinning
|4/15
|bestmatch
|4/15
|Average
|22.38
|econ
|7.23
|Strike Rate
|18.5
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|100
|overs
|889.3
|Runs
|4190
|wickets
|123
|bestinning
|5/19
|bestmatch
|5/19
|Average
|34.06
|econ
|4.71
|Strike Rate
|43.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4221.4
|Runs
|12130
|wickets
|424
|bestinning
|7/58
|bestmatch
|Average
|28.60
|econ
|2.87
|Strike Rate
|59.7
|4W
|19
|5W
|23
|10W
|3