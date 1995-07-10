                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 1 month14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs94
High Score51
Average13.42
Strike Rate67.62
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s9
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs146
High Score44
Average18.25
Strike Rate97.33
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s17
Matches27
Innings27
Not Out0
Runs410
High Score77
Average15.18
Strike Rate105.39
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s51
Matches34
Innings34
Not Out1
Runs1159
High Score128
Average35.12
Strike Rate102.56
100s1
50s9
6s46
4s122
Matches18
Innings30
Not Out0
Runs740
High Score83
Average24.66
Strike Rate65.08
100s0
50s6
6s21
4s86
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings3
overs5
Runs20
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
