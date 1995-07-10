Tinashe Kamunhukamwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 1 month14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|94
|High Score
|51
|Average
|13.42
|Strike Rate
|67.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|9
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|146
|High Score
|44
|Average
|18.25
|Strike Rate
|97.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|17
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|410
|High Score
|77
|Average
|15.18
|Strike Rate
|105.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|51
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1159
|High Score
|128
|Average
|35.12
|Strike Rate
|102.56
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|46
|4s
|122
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|740
|High Score
|83
|Average
|24.66
|Strike Rate
|65.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|21
|4s
|86
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|3
|overs
|5
|Runs
|20
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0