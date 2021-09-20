Hiri Hiri
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 3 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|153
|High Score
|31
|Average
|12.75
|Strike Rate
|52.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|159
|High Score
|31
|Average
|12.23
|Strike Rate
|49.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|6
|overs
|14
|Runs
|90
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|45.00
|econ
|6.42
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|6
|overs
|14
|Runs
|90
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/6
|Average
|45.00
|econ
|6.42
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0