Hiri Hiri

Hiri Hiri
NationalityPapua New Guinea
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 3 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches16
Innings16
Not Out4
Runs153
High Score31
Average12.75
Strike Rate52.39
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs17
High Score8
Average3.40
Strike Rate56.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches6
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs17
High Score8
Average3.40
Strike Rate56.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out4
Runs159
High Score31
Average12.23
Strike Rate49.68
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches16
Innings6
overs14
Runs90
wickets2
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average45.00
econ6.42
Strike Rate42.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings1
overs1
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings1
overs1
Runs5
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings6
overs14
Runs90
wickets2
bestinning1/6
bestmatch1/6
Average45.00
econ6.42
Strike Rate42.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
