Kiplin Doriga
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 10 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|292
|High Score
|89
|Average
|15.36
|Strike Rate
|56.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|20
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|183
|High Score
|46
|Average
|13.07
|Strike Rate
|106.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|6
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|443
|High Score
|89
|Average
|17.72
|Strike Rate
|59.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|5
|4s
|28
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|53
|High Score
|40
|Average
|26.50
|Strike Rate
|37.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0