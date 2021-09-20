                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Gaudi Toka

Gaudi Toka
NationalityPapua New Guinea
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 2 months, 7 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches13
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs181
High Score29
Average15.08
Strike Rate59.15
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s15
Matches13
Innings4
overs15.3
Runs100
wickets3
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/18
Average33.33
econ6.45
Strike Rate31.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
