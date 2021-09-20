Gaudi Toka
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 2 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|181
|High Score
|29
|Average
|15.08
|Strike Rate
|59.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|15
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|181
|High Score
|29
|Average
|15.08
|Strike Rate
|59.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|15
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|4
|overs
|15.3
|Runs
|100
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|33.33
|econ
|6.45
|Strike Rate
|31.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|4
|overs
|15.3
|Runs
|100
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|33.33
|econ
|6.45
|Strike Rate
|31.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0