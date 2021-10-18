Dogodo Bau
|Role
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 8 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|204
|High Score
|46
|Average
|18.54
|Strike Rate
|55.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|13
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|291
|High Score
|80
|Average
|26.45
|Strike Rate
|64.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|21
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|26
|High Score
|15
|Average
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|23.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0