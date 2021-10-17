                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Riley Hekure

Riley Hekure
NationalityPapua New Guinea
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 9 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out2
Runs138
High Score48
Average17.25
Strike Rate70.05
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s11
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out2
Runs138
High Score48
Average17.25
Strike Rate70.05
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s11
Matches10
Innings9
overs66.5
Runs287
wickets7
bestinning2/29
bestmatch2/29
Average41.00
econ4.29
Strike Rate57.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings9
overs66.5
Runs287
wickets7
bestinning2/29
bestmatch2/29
Average41.00
econ4.29
Strike Rate57.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
