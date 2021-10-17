Riley Hekure
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 9 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|138
|High Score
|48
|Average
|17.25
|Strike Rate
|70.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|11
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|73
|High Score
|18
|Average
|6.63
|Strike Rate
|85.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|73
|High Score
|18
|Average
|6.63
|Strike Rate
|85.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|138
|High Score
|48
|Average
|17.25
|Strike Rate
|70.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|11
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|9
|overs
|66.5
|Runs
|287
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/29
|bestmatch
|2/29
|Average
|41.00
|econ
|4.29
|Strike Rate
|57.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|17
|overs
|42.5
|Runs
|331
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|30.09
|econ
|7.72
|Strike Rate
|23.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|17
|overs
|42.5
|Runs
|331
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|30.09
|econ
|7.72
|Strike Rate
|23.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|9
|overs
|66.5
|Runs
|287
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/29
|bestmatch
|2/29
|Average
|41.00
|econ
|4.29
|Strike Rate
|57.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0