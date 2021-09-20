                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Nosaina Pokana

Nosaina Pokana
NationalityPapua New Guinea
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 4 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
Matches20
Innings14
Not Out6
Runs57
High Score11
Average7.12
Strike Rate40.42
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches25
Innings11
Not Out6
Runs35
High Score9
Average7.00
Strike Rate76.08
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches25
Innings11
Not Out6
Runs35
High Score9
Average7.00
Strike Rate76.08
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s0
Matches26
Innings18
Not Out8
Runs81
High Score11
Average8.10
Strike Rate37.85
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs17
High Score9
Average17.00
Strike Rate48.57
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches20
Innings20
overs154.5
Runs715
wickets25
bestinning3/25
bestmatch3/25
Average28.60
econ4.61
Strike Rate37.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings24
overs77.5
Runs519
wickets23
bestinning3/21
bestmatch3/21
Average22.56
econ6.66
Strike Rate20.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings24
overs77.5
Runs519
wickets23
bestinning3/21
bestmatch3/21
Average22.56
econ6.66
Strike Rate20.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings26
overs183.5
Runs840
wickets35
bestinning5/14
bestmatch5/14
Average24.00
econ4.56
Strike Rate31.5
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches2
Innings3
overs53
Runs124
wickets2
bestinning1/48
bestmatch1/48
Average62.00
econ2.33
Strike Rate159.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.