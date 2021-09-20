Nosaina Pokana
|Nationality
|Papua New Guinea
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 4 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|57
|High Score
|11
|Average
|7.12
|Strike Rate
|40.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|81
|High Score
|11
|Average
|8.10
|Strike Rate
|37.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|17
|High Score
|9
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|48.57
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|overs
|154.5
|Runs
|715
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|3/25
|Average
|28.60
|econ
|4.61
|Strike Rate
|37.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|24
|overs
|77.5
|Runs
|519
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|3/21
|bestmatch
|3/21
|Average
|22.56
|econ
|6.66
|Strike Rate
|20.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|26
|overs
|183.5
|Runs
|840
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|5/14
|bestmatch
|5/14
|Average
|24.00
|econ
|4.56
|Strike Rate
|31.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|overs
|53
|Runs
|124
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/48
|bestmatch
|1/48
|Average
|62.00
|econ
|2.33
|Strike Rate
|159.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0