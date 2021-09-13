                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohammad Ashraful

Mohammad Ashraful
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 1 month17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches61
Innings119
Not Out5
Runs2737
High Score190
Average24.00
Strike Rate46.07
100s6
50s8
6s22
4s335
Matches177
Innings169
Not Out13
Runs3468
High Score109
Average22.23
Strike Rate70.10
100s3
50s20
6s29
4s354
Matches23
Innings23
Not Out0
Runs450
High Score65
Average19.56
Strike Rate126.40
100s0
50s2
6s11
4s48
Matches87
Innings82
Not Out6
Runs1694
High Score103
Average22.28
Strike Rate114.69
100s1
50s5
6s36
4s182
Matches279
Innings267
Not Out25
Runs6158
High Score141
Average25.44
Strike Rate
100s11
50s31
6s0
4s0
Matches174
Innings314
Not Out10
Runs8859
High Score263
Average29.14
Strike Rate
100s21
50s39
6s0
4s0
Matches61
Innings67
overs288.5
Runs1271
wickets21
bestinning2/42
bestmatch3/75
Average60.52
econ4.40
Strike Rate82.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches177
Innings40
overs116.1
Runs661
wickets18
bestinning3/26
bestmatch3/26
Average36.72
econ5.69
Strike Rate38.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings8
overs23
Runs210
wickets8
bestinning3/42
bestmatch3/42
Average26.25
econ9.13
Strike Rate17.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches87
Innings26
overs61.5
Runs488
wickets25
bestinning3/13
bestmatch3/13
Average19.52
econ7.89
Strike Rate14.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches279
Innings0
overs444.5
Runs2269
wickets74
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average30.66
econ5.10
Strike Rate36.0
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches174
Innings0
overs2080.5
Runs7240
wickets209
bestinning7/99
bestmatch
Average34.64
econ3.47
Strike Rate59.7
4W0
5W7
10W0
