Mohammad Ashraful
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 1 month17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|119
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2737
|High Score
|190
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|46.07
|100s
|6
|50s
|8
|6s
|22
|4s
|335
|Matches
|177
|Innings
|169
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|3468
|High Score
|109
|Average
|22.23
|Strike Rate
|70.10
|100s
|3
|50s
|20
|6s
|29
|4s
|354
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|450
|High Score
|65
|Average
|19.56
|Strike Rate
|126.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|11
|4s
|48
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|82
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1694
|High Score
|103
|Average
|22.28
|Strike Rate
|114.69
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|36
|4s
|182
|Matches
|279
|Innings
|267
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|6158
|High Score
|141
|Average
|25.44
|Strike Rate
|100s
|11
|50s
|31
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|174
|Innings
|314
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|8859
|High Score
|263
|Average
|29.14
|Strike Rate
|100s
|21
|50s
|39
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|67
|overs
|288.5
|Runs
|1271
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|2/42
|bestmatch
|3/75
|Average
|60.52
|econ
|4.40
|Strike Rate
|82.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|177
|Innings
|40
|overs
|116.1
|Runs
|661
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|3/26
|bestmatch
|3/26
|Average
|36.72
|econ
|5.69
|Strike Rate
|38.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|8
|overs
|23
|Runs
|210
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/42
|bestmatch
|3/42
|Average
|26.25
|econ
|9.13
|Strike Rate
|17.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|26
|overs
|61.5
|Runs
|488
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|3/13
|Average
|19.52
|econ
|7.89
|Strike Rate
|14.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|279
|Innings
|0
|overs
|444.5
|Runs
|2269
|wickets
|74
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|30.66
|econ
|5.10
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|174
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2080.5
|Runs
|7240
|wickets
|209
|bestinning
|7/99
|bestmatch
|Average
|34.64
|econ
|3.47
|Strike Rate
|59.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|7
|10W
|0