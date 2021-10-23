                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Dewald Nel

Dewald Nel
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age42 years, 2 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches19
Innings10
Not Out8
Runs31
High Score11
Average15.50
Strike Rate57.40
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches10
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs34
High Score13
Average11.33
Strike Rate136.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches15
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs34
High Score13
Average11.33
Strike Rate136.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s3
Matches86
Innings49
Not Out28
Runs202
High Score36
Average9.61
Strike Rate52.74
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches19
Innings25
Not Out11
Runs156
High Score36
Average11.14
Strike Rate32.77
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s17
Matches19
Innings19
overs121.4
Runs649
wickets14
bestinning4/25
bestmatch4/25
Average46.35
econ5.33
Strike Rate52.10
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings9
overs31
Runs169
wickets12
bestinning3/10
bestmatch3/10
Average14.08
econ5.45
Strike Rate15.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings14
overs48.1
Runs278
wickets17
bestinning3/10
bestmatch3/10
Average16.35
econ5.77
Strike Rate17.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings0
overs575.2
Runs3062
wickets83
bestinning4/25
bestmatch4/25
Average36.89
econ5.32
Strike Rate41.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings0
overs419
Runs1434
wickets52
bestinning6/62
bestmatch
Average27.57
econ3.42
Strike Rate48.3
4W3
5W2
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.