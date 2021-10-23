Dewald Nel
|Nationality
|Scotland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 2 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|31
|High Score
|11
|Average
|15.50
|Strike Rate
|57.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|34
|High Score
|13
|Average
|11.33
|Strike Rate
|136.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|3
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|202
|High Score
|36
|Average
|9.61
|Strike Rate
|52.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|156
|High Score
|36
|Average
|11.14
|Strike Rate
|32.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|17
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|19
|overs
|121.4
|Runs
|649
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|4/25
|Average
|46.35
|econ
|5.33
|Strike Rate
|52.10
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|9
|overs
|31
|Runs
|169
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/10
|bestmatch
|3/10
|Average
|14.08
|econ
|5.45
|Strike Rate
|15.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|14
|overs
|48.1
|Runs
|278
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/10
|bestmatch
|3/10
|Average
|16.35
|econ
|5.77
|Strike Rate
|17.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|0
|overs
|575.2
|Runs
|3062
|wickets
|83
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|4/25
|Average
|36.89
|econ
|5.32
|Strike Rate
|41.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|0
|overs
|419
|Runs
|1434
|wickets
|52
|bestinning
|6/62
|bestmatch
|Average
|27.57
|econ
|3.42
|Strike Rate
|48.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0