Steve Harmison
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 10 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|743
|High Score
|49
|Average
|11.79
|Strike Rate
|57.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|97
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|91
|High Score
|18
|Average
|8.27
|Strike Rate
|64.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|11
|High Score
|6
|Average
|2.20
|Strike Rate
|84.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|143
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|267
|High Score
|25
|Average
|8.09
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|211
|Innings
|270
|Not Out
|77
|Runs
|1888
|High Score
|49
|Average
|9.78
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|115
|overs
|2229.1
|Runs
|7192
|wickets
|226
|bestinning
|7/12
|bestmatch
|11/76
|Average
|31.82
|econ
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|59.10
|4W
|11
|5W
|8
|10W
|1
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|57
|overs
|483.1
|Runs
|2481
|wickets
|76
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|32.64
|econ
|5.13
|Strike Rate
|38.10
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|6.3
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|42.00
|econ
|6.46
|Strike Rate
|39.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|25
|overs
|84.1
|Runs
|668
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|5/41
|bestmatch
|5/41
|Average
|23.03
|econ
|7.93
|Strike Rate
|17.40
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|143
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1139.4
|Runs
|5658
|wickets
|184
|bestinning
|5/33
|bestmatch
|5/33
|Average
|30.75
|econ
|4.96
|Strike Rate
|37.10
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|211
|Innings
|0
|overs
|6562.2
|Runs
|20805
|wickets
|744
|bestinning
|7/12
|bestmatch
|Average
|27.96
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|52.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|27
|10W
|1