Steve Harmison

Steve Harmison
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 10 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches63
Innings86
Not Out23
Runs743
High Score49
Average11.79
Strike Rate57.19
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s97
Matches58
Innings25
Not Out14
Runs91
High Score18
Average8.27
Strike Rate64.53
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches2
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches28
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs11
High Score6
Average2.20
Strike Rate84.61
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches143
Innings67
Not Out34
Runs267
High Score25
Average8.09
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches211
Innings270
Not Out77
Runs1888
High Score49
Average9.78
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches63
Innings115
overs2229.1
Runs7192
wickets226
bestinning7/12
bestmatch11/76
Average31.82
econ3.22
Strike Rate59.10
4W11
5W8
10W1
Matches58
Innings57
overs483.1
Runs2481
wickets76
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/33
Average32.64
econ5.13
Strike Rate38.10
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs6.3
Runs42
wickets1
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average42.00
econ6.46
Strike Rate39.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings25
overs84.1
Runs668
wickets29
bestinning5/41
bestmatch5/41
Average23.03
econ7.93
Strike Rate17.40
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches143
Innings0
overs1139.4
Runs5658
wickets184
bestinning5/33
bestmatch5/33
Average30.75
econ4.96
Strike Rate37.10
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches211
Innings0
overs6562.2
Runs20805
wickets744
bestinning7/12
bestmatch
Average27.96
econ3.17
Strike Rate52.9
4W0
5W27
10W1
