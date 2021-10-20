                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ian Harvey

Ian Harvey
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age50 years, 4 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches73
Innings51
Not Out11
Runs715
High Score48
Average17.87
Strike Rate88.16
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s65
Matches54
Innings52
Not Out5
Runs1470
High Score109
Average31.27
Strike Rate156.21
100s3
50s5
6s42
4s202
Matches305
Innings268
Not Out27
Runs5977
High Score112
Average24.80
Strike Rate
100s2
50s28
6s0
4s0
Matches165
Innings272
Not Out29
Runs8409
High Score209
Average34.60
Strike Rate
100s15
50s46
6s0
4s0
Matches73
Innings70
overs546.3
Runs2577
wickets85
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average30.31
econ4.71
Strike Rate38.50
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings49
overs160.5
Runs1234
wickets52
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average23.73
econ7.67
Strike Rate18.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches305
Innings0
overs2267.5
Runs9952
wickets445
bestinning5/19
bestmatch5/19
Average22.36
econ4.38
Strike Rate30.50
4W21
5W9
10W0
Matches165
Innings0
overs4045.4
Runs11693
wickets425
bestinning8/101
bestmatch
Average27.51
econ2.89
Strike Rate57.1
4W0
5W15
10W2
