Ian Harvey
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 4 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|715
|High Score
|48
|Average
|17.87
|Strike Rate
|88.16
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|65
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1470
|High Score
|109
|Average
|31.27
|Strike Rate
|156.21
|100s
|3
|50s
|5
|6s
|42
|4s
|202
|Matches
|305
|Innings
|268
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|5977
|High Score
|112
|Average
|24.80
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|28
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|165
|Innings
|272
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|8409
|High Score
|209
|Average
|34.60
|Strike Rate
|100s
|15
|50s
|46
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|70
|overs
|546.3
|Runs
|2577
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|30.31
|econ
|4.71
|Strike Rate
|38.50
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|49
|overs
|160.5
|Runs
|1234
|wickets
|52
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|4/18
|Average
|23.73
|econ
|7.67
|Strike Rate
|18.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|305
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2267.5
|Runs
|9952
|wickets
|445
|bestinning
|5/19
|bestmatch
|5/19
|Average
|22.36
|econ
|4.38
|Strike Rate
|30.50
|4W
|21
|5W
|9
|10W
|0
|Matches
|165
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4045.4
|Runs
|11693
|wickets
|425
|bestinning
|8/101
|bestmatch
|Average
|27.51
|econ
|2.89
|Strike Rate
|57.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|15
|10W
|2