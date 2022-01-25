                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age41 years, 2 months, 14 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs58
High Score58
Average58.00
Strike Rate81.69
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s10
Matches58
Innings43
Not Out10
Runs782
High Score97
Average23.69
Strike Rate100.25
100s0
50s2
6s25
4s71
Matches50
Innings38
Not Out11
Runs572
High Score43
Average21.18
Strike Rate142.28
100s0
50s0
6s39
4s29
Matches319
Innings254
Not Out93
Runs4248
High Score73
Average26.38
Strike Rate138.59
100s0
50s12
6s248
4s268
Matches222
Innings177
Not Out45
Runs3994
High Score134
Average30.25
Strike Rate
100s2
50s19
6s0
4s0
Matches77
Innings114
Not Out21
Runs4117
High Score204
Average44.26
Strike Rate
100s8
50s23
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings2
overs32
Runs132
wickets1
bestinning1/44
bestmatch1/132
Average132.00
econ4.12
Strike Rate192.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings52
overs345.3
Runs1899
wickets50
bestinning4/29
bestmatch4/29
Average37.98
econ5.49
Strike Rate41.4
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings46
overs107.5
Runs864
wickets26
bestinning3/12
bestmatch3/12
Average33.23
econ8.01
Strike Rate24.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches319
Innings288
overs831.4
Runs6307
wickets248
bestinning4/25
bestmatch4/25
Average25.43
econ7.58
Strike Rate20.1
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches222
Innings0
overs1350.3
Runs6745
wickets215
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average31.37
econ4.99
Strike Rate37.6
4W5
5W0
10W0
Matches77
Innings0
overs1967.5
Runs6148
wickets203
bestinning6/36
bestmatch
Average30.28
econ3.12
Strike Rate58.1
4W0
5W5
10W0
