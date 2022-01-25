Albie Morkel
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|41 years, 2 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|58
|Average
|58.00
|Strike Rate
|81.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|10
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|782
|High Score
|97
|Average
|23.69
|Strike Rate
|100.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|25
|4s
|71
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|572
|High Score
|43
|Average
|21.18
|Strike Rate
|142.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|39
|4s
|29
|Matches
|319
|Innings
|254
|Not Out
|93
|Runs
|4248
|High Score
|73
|Average
|26.38
|Strike Rate
|138.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|12
|6s
|248
|4s
|268
|Matches
|222
|Innings
|177
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|3994
|High Score
|134
|Average
|30.25
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|19
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|114
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|4117
|High Score
|204
|Average
|44.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|8
|50s
|23
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|overs
|32
|Runs
|132
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/44
|bestmatch
|1/132
|Average
|132.00
|econ
|4.12
|Strike Rate
|192.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|52
|overs
|345.3
|Runs
|1899
|wickets
|50
|bestinning
|4/29
|bestmatch
|4/29
|Average
|37.98
|econ
|5.49
|Strike Rate
|41.4
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|46
|overs
|107.5
|Runs
|864
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|3/12
|bestmatch
|3/12
|Average
|33.23
|econ
|8.01
|Strike Rate
|24.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|319
|Innings
|288
|overs
|831.4
|Runs
|6307
|wickets
|248
|bestinning
|4/25
|bestmatch
|4/25
|Average
|25.43
|econ
|7.58
|Strike Rate
|20.1
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|222
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1350.3
|Runs
|6745
|wickets
|215
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|31.37
|econ
|4.99
|Strike Rate
|37.6
|4W
|5
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|77
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1967.5
|Runs
|6148
|wickets
|203
|bestinning
|6/36
|bestmatch
|Average
|30.28
|econ
|3.12
|Strike Rate
|58.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|5
|10W
|0