Jason Krejza
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 7 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|71
|High Score
|32
|Average
|23.66
|Strike Rate
|48.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|8
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|7
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|56.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|165
|High Score
|33
|Average
|13.75
|Strike Rate
|98.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|5
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|615
|High Score
|52
|Average
|18.63
|Strike Rate
|94.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|82
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|1587
|High Score
|118
|Average
|25.19
|Strike Rate
|49.13
|100s
|2
|50s
|7
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|overs
|123.5
|Runs
|562
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|8/215
|bestmatch
|12/358
|Average
|43.23
|econ
|4.53
|Strike Rate
|57.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|1
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|70.5
|Runs
|331
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/28
|bestmatch
|2/28
|Average
|47.28
|econ
|4.67
|Strike Rate
|60.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|29
|overs
|99.5
|Runs
|750
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|3/13
|bestmatch
|3/13
|Average
|25.00
|econ
|7.51
|Strike Rate
|19.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|0
|overs
|466
|Runs
|2322
|wickets
|61
|bestinning
|6/55
|bestmatch
|6/55
|Average
|38.06
|econ
|4.98
|Strike Rate
|45.8
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1493.1
|Runs
|5654
|wickets
|114
|bestinning
|8/215
|bestmatch
|Average
|49.59
|econ
|3.78
|Strike Rate
|78.5
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|1