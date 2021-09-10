                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jason Krejza

Jason Krejza
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age39 years, 7 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches2
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs71
High Score32
Average23.66
Strike Rate48.63
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s8
Matches8
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs13
High Score7
Average13.00
Strike Rate56.52
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches29
Innings19
Not Out7
Runs165
High Score33
Average13.75
Strike Rate98.21
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s5
Matches58
Innings44
Not Out11
Runs615
High Score52
Average18.63
Strike Rate94.47
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches54
Innings82
Not Out19
Runs1587
High Score118
Average25.19
Strike Rate49.13
100s2
50s7
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings4
overs123.5
Runs562
wickets13
bestinning8/215
bestmatch12/358
Average43.23
econ4.53
Strike Rate57.1
4W1
5W1
10W1
Matches8
Innings8
overs70.5
Runs331
wickets7
bestinning2/28
bestmatch2/28
Average47.28
econ4.67
Strike Rate60.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings29
overs99.5
Runs750
wickets30
bestinning3/13
bestmatch3/13
Average25.00
econ7.51
Strike Rate19.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches58
Innings0
overs466
Runs2322
wickets61
bestinning6/55
bestmatch6/55
Average38.06
econ4.98
Strike Rate45.8
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches54
Innings0
overs1493.1
Runs5654
wickets114
bestinning8/215
bestmatch
Average49.59
econ3.78
Strike Rate78.5
4W4
5W1
10W1
