James Marshall

James Marshall
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 6 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches7
Innings11
Not Out0
Runs218
High Score52
Average19.81
Strike Rate39.06
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s29
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out0
Runs250
High Score161
Average25.00
Strike Rate79.87
100s1
50s1
6s4
4s19
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs14
High Score13
Average7.00
Strike Rate93.33
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches49
Innings42
Not Out10
Runs698
High Score59
Average21.81
Strike Rate119.31
100s0
50s6
6s12
4s71
Matches158
Innings151
Not Out13
Runs4902
High Score161
Average35.52
Strike Rate
100s7
50s33
6s0
4s0
Matches148
Innings250
Not Out17
Runs7422
High Score235
Average31.85
Strike Rate
100s13
50s36
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches49
Innings3
overs9
Runs62
wickets1
bestinning1/29
bestmatch1/29
Average62.00
econ6.88
Strike Rate54.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches158
Innings0
overs81.1
Runs441
wickets6
bestinning1/20
bestmatch1/20
Average73.50
econ5.43
Strike Rate81.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches148
Innings0
overs140.3
Runs487
wickets6
bestinning1/2
bestmatch
Average81.16
econ3.46
Strike Rate140.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Find us elsewhere

