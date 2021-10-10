James Marshall
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 6 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|218
|High Score
|52
|Average
|19.81
|Strike Rate
|39.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|29
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|250
|High Score
|161
|Average
|25.00
|Strike Rate
|79.87
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|19
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|14
|High Score
|13
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|93.33
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|698
|High Score
|59
|Average
|21.81
|Strike Rate
|119.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|12
|4s
|71
|Matches
|158
|Innings
|151
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|4902
|High Score
|161
|Average
|35.52
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|33
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|250
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|7422
|High Score
|235
|Average
|31.85
|Strike Rate
|100s
|13
|50s
|36
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|3
|overs
|9
|Runs
|62
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/29
|bestmatch
|1/29
|Average
|62.00
|econ
|6.88
|Strike Rate
|54.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|158
|Innings
|0
|overs
|81.1
|Runs
|441
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|1/20
|bestmatch
|1/20
|Average
|73.50
|econ
|5.43
|Strike Rate
|81.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|0
|overs
|140.3
|Runs
|487
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|1/2
|bestmatch
|Average
|81.16
|econ
|3.46
|Strike Rate
|140.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0