Nuwan Kulasekara
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 1 month2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|391
|High Score
|64
|Average
|14.48
|Strike Rate
|42.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|47
|Matches
|184
|Innings
|123
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|1327
|High Score
|73
|Average
|15.43
|Strike Rate
|81.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|39
|4s
|95
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|215
|High Score
|31
|Average
|10.23
|Strike Rate
|116.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|14
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|395
|High Score
|31
|Average
|10.67
|Strike Rate
|120.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|16
|4s
|24
|Matches
|286
|Innings
|187
|Not Out
|64
|Runs
|2042
|High Score
|84
|Average
|16.60
|Strike Rate
|77.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|114
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|1684
|High Score
|95
|Average
|18.30
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|38
|overs
|594.3
|Runs
|1794
|wickets
|48
|bestinning
|4/21
|bestmatch
|8/58
|Average
|37.37
|econ
|3.01
|Strike Rate
|74.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|184
|Innings
|181
|overs
|1377.1
|Runs
|6751
|wickets
|199
|bestinning
|5/22
|bestmatch
|5/22
|Average
|33.92
|econ
|4.90
|Strike Rate
|41.5
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|58
|Innings
|58
|overs
|205.1
|Runs
|1530
|wickets
|66
|bestinning
|4/31
|bestmatch
|4/31
|Average
|23.18
|econ
|7.45
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|111
|overs
|392.5
|Runs
|2868
|wickets
|125
|bestinning
|4/12
|bestmatch
|4/12
|Average
|22.94
|econ
|7.30
|Strike Rate
|18.8
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|286
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2122
|Runs
|9856
|wickets
|354
|bestinning
|5/22
|bestmatch
|5/22
|Average
|27.84
|econ
|4.64
|Strike Rate
|35.9
|4W
|12
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2076.5
|Runs
|6585
|wickets
|272
|bestinning
|7/27
|bestmatch
|Average
|24.20
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|45.8
|4W
|11
|5W
|9
|10W
|1