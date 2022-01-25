                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Nuwan Kulasekara

Nuwan Kulasekara
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age40 years, 1 month2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches21
Innings28
Not Out1
Runs391
High Score64
Average14.48
Strike Rate42.04
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s47
Matches184
Innings123
Not Out37
Runs1327
High Score73
Average15.43
Strike Rate81.46
100s0
50s4
6s39
4s95
Matches58
Innings30
Not Out9
Runs215
High Score31
Average10.23
Strike Rate116.84
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s14
Matches112
Innings56
Not Out19
Runs395
High Score31
Average10.67
Strike Rate120.06
100s0
50s0
6s16
4s24
Matches286
Innings187
Not Out64
Runs2042
High Score84
Average16.60
Strike Rate77.67
100s0
50s6
6s0
4s0
Matches87
Innings114
Not Out22
Runs1684
High Score95
Average18.30
Strike Rate
100s0
50s5
6s0
4s0
Matches21
Innings38
overs594.3
Runs1794
wickets48
bestinning4/21
bestmatch8/58
Average37.37
econ3.01
Strike Rate74.3
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches184
Innings181
overs1377.1
Runs6751
wickets199
bestinning5/22
bestmatch5/22
Average33.92
econ4.90
Strike Rate41.5
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches58
Innings58
overs205.1
Runs1530
wickets66
bestinning4/31
bestmatch4/31
Average23.18
econ7.45
Strike Rate18.6
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches112
Innings111
overs392.5
Runs2868
wickets125
bestinning4/12
bestmatch4/12
Average22.94
econ7.30
Strike Rate18.8
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches286
Innings0
overs2122
Runs9856
wickets354
bestinning5/22
bestmatch5/22
Average27.84
econ4.64
Strike Rate35.9
4W12
5W2
10W0
Matches87
Innings0
overs2076.5
Runs6585
wickets272
bestinning7/27
bestmatch
Average24.20
econ3.17
Strike Rate45.8
4W11
5W9
10W1
app-banner

