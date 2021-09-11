                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 10 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches104
Innings180
Not Out6
Runs8586
High Score319
Average49.34
Strike Rate82.23
100s23
50s32
6s91
4s1233
Matches251
Innings245
Not Out9
Runs8273
High Score219
Average35.05
Strike Rate104.33
100s15
50s38
6s136
4s1132
Matches19
Innings18
Not Out0
Runs394
High Score68
Average21.88
Strike Rate145.38
100s0
50s2
6s16
4s43
Matches159
Innings157
Not Out6
Runs4061
High Score122
Average26.89
Strike Rate147.83
100s2
50s24
6s147
4s487
Matches332
Innings321
Not Out14
Runs10454
High Score219
Average34.05
Strike Rate
100s16
50s57
6s0
4s0
Matches194
Innings321
Not Out11
Runs14683
High Score319
Average47.36
Strike Rate
100s42
50s55
6s0
4s0
Matches104
Innings91
overs621.5
Runs1894
wickets40
bestinning5/104
bestmatch5/118
Average47.35
econ3.04
Strike Rate93.2
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches251
Innings146
overs732
Runs3853
wickets96
bestinning4/6
bestmatch4/6
Average40.13
econ5.26
Strike Rate45.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches19
Innings1
overs1
Runs20
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ20.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches159
Innings28
overs59.4
Runs496
wickets22
bestinning3/14
bestmatch3/14
Average22.54
econ8.31
Strike Rate16.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches332
Innings0
overs1001.3
Runs5154
wickets142
bestinning4/6
bestmatch4/6
Average36.29
econ5.14
Strike Rate42.3
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches194
Innings0
overs1435.4
Runs4470
wickets105
bestinning5/104
bestmatch
Average42.57
econ3.11
Strike Rate82.0
4W0
5W1
10W0
