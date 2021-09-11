Virender Sehwag
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 10 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|180
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|8586
|High Score
|319
|Average
|49.34
|Strike Rate
|82.23
|100s
|23
|50s
|32
|6s
|91
|4s
|1233
|Matches
|251
|Innings
|245
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|8273
|High Score
|219
|Average
|35.05
|Strike Rate
|104.33
|100s
|15
|50s
|38
|6s
|136
|4s
|1132
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|394
|High Score
|68
|Average
|21.88
|Strike Rate
|145.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|16
|4s
|43
|Matches
|159
|Innings
|157
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|4061
|High Score
|122
|Average
|26.89
|Strike Rate
|147.83
|100s
|2
|50s
|24
|6s
|147
|4s
|487
|Matches
|332
|Innings
|321
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|10454
|High Score
|219
|Average
|34.05
|Strike Rate
|100s
|16
|50s
|57
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|194
|Innings
|321
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|14683
|High Score
|319
|Average
|47.36
|Strike Rate
|100s
|42
|50s
|55
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|91
|overs
|621.5
|Runs
|1894
|wickets
|40
|bestinning
|5/104
|bestmatch
|5/118
|Average
|47.35
|econ
|3.04
|Strike Rate
|93.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|251
|Innings
|146
|overs
|732
|Runs
|3853
|wickets
|96
|bestinning
|4/6
|bestmatch
|4/6
|Average
|40.13
|econ
|5.26
|Strike Rate
|45.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|20
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|20.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|159
|Innings
|28
|overs
|59.4
|Runs
|496
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|3/14
|bestmatch
|3/14
|Average
|22.54
|econ
|8.31
|Strike Rate
|16.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|332
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1001.3
|Runs
|5154
|wickets
|142
|bestinning
|4/6
|bestmatch
|4/6
|Average
|36.29
|econ
|5.14
|Strike Rate
|42.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|194
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1435.4
|Runs
|4470
|wickets
|105
|bestinning
|5/104
|bestmatch
|Average
|42.57
|econ
|3.11
|Strike Rate
|82.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0