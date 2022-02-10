                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Aks Swadhin

Aks Swadhin
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age19 years, 10 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches7
Innings3
Not Out2
Runs13
High Score12
Average13.00
Strike Rate118.18
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs3
High Score3
Average3.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs21
High Score10
Average7.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches7
Innings7
overs20
Runs193
wickets7
bestinning3/24
bestmatch3/24
Average27.57
econ9.65
Strike Rate17.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs17
Runs110
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.47
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings3
overs48
Runs193
wickets6
bestinning3/85
bestmatch3/85
Average32.16
econ4.02
Strike Rate48.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
