Aks Swadhin
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|19 years, 10 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|12
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|118.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|3
|High Score
|3
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|10
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|20
|Runs
|193
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|3/24
|bestmatch
|3/24
|Average
|27.57
|econ
|9.65
|Strike Rate
|17.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|17
|Runs
|110
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.47
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|3
|overs
|48
|Runs
|193
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/85
|bestmatch
|3/85
|Average
|32.16
|econ
|4.02
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0