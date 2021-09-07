Wriddhiman Saha
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 10 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1353
|High Score
|117
|Average
|29.41
|Strike Rate
|45.50
|100s
|3
|50s
|6
|6s
|14
|4s
|129
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|41
|High Score
|16
|Average
|13.66
|Strike Rate
|73.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|220
|Innings
|192
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|3967
|High Score
|129
|Average
|25.10
|Strike Rate
|129.55
|100s
|2
|50s
|21
|6s
|130
|4s
|372
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|90
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|2762
|High Score
|116
|Average
|42.49
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|19
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|186
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|6423
|High Score
|203
|Average
|41.98
|Strike Rate
|48.11
|100s
|13
|50s
|38
|6s
|54
|4s
|786
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|220
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0