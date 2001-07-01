                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Hasan Murad

Hasan Murad
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age21 years, 1 month23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches13
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs6
High Score4
Average2.00
Strike Rate85.71
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches24
Innings11
Not Out5
Runs31
High Score13
Average5.16
Strike Rate44.28
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average0.50
Strike Rate5.88
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches13
Innings12
overs37
Runs225
wickets11
bestinning2/18
bestmatch2/18
Average20.45
econ6.08
Strike Rate20.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings24
overs221
Runs855
wickets37
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average23.10
econ3.86
Strike Rate35.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings4
overs75.2
Runs185
wickets9
bestinning5/72
bestmatch6/114
Average20.55
econ2.45
Strike Rate50.2
4W0
5W1
10W0
