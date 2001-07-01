Hasan Murad
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 1 month23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|6
|High Score
|4
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|85.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|31
|High Score
|13
|Average
|5.16
|Strike Rate
|44.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|0.50
|Strike Rate
|5.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|12
|overs
|37
|Runs
|225
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|2/18
|bestmatch
|2/18
|Average
|20.45
|econ
|6.08
|Strike Rate
|20.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|24
|overs
|221
|Runs
|855
|wickets
|37
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|23.10
|econ
|3.86
|Strike Rate
|35.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|overs
|75.2
|Runs
|185
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|5/72
|bestmatch
|6/114
|Average
|20.55
|econ
|2.45
|Strike Rate
|50.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0