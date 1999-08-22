Naim Sheikh
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|24
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|23.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|809
|High Score
|81
|Average
|24.51
|Strike Rate
|103.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|17
|4s
|75
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|84
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1943
|High Score
|105
|Average
|25.23
|Strike Rate
|109.58
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|62
|4s
|169
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|55
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|2280
|High Score
|136
|Average
|42.22
|Strike Rate
|86.36
|100s
|5
|50s
|14
|6s
|43
|4s
|246
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|207
|High Score
|65
|Average
|15.92
|Strike Rate
|39.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|21
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0