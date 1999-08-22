                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Naim Sheikh

Naim Sheikh
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs24
High Score24
Average12.00
Strike Rate23.30
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches34
Innings34
Not Out1
Runs809
High Score81
Average24.51
Strike Rate103.71
100s0
50s4
6s17
4s75
Matches87
Innings84
Not Out7
Runs1943
High Score105
Average25.23
Strike Rate109.58
100s1
50s7
6s62
4s169
Matches56
Innings55
Not Out1
Runs2280
High Score136
Average42.22
Strike Rate86.36
100s5
50s14
6s43
4s246
Matches7
Innings13
Not Out0
Runs207
High Score65
Average15.92
Strike Rate39.88
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s21
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches87
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
