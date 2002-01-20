Mehedi Hasan
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 7 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|44
|High Score
|34
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|93.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|1
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|14
|Runs
|119
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/26
|bestmatch
|2/26
|Average
|39.66
|econ
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|28.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|59.4
|Runs
|270
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|3/25
|Average
|24.54
|econ
|4.52
|Strike Rate
|32.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|23
|Runs
|60
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/60
|bestmatch
|2/60
|Average
|30.00
|econ
|2.60
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0