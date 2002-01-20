                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mehedi Hasan

Mehedi Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age20 years, 7 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches4
Innings0
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs44
High Score34
Average22.00
Strike Rate93.61
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s1
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings4
overs14
Runs119
wickets3
bestinning2/26
bestmatch2/26
Average39.66
econ8.50
Strike Rate28.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs59.4
Runs270
wickets11
bestinning3/25
bestmatch3/25
Average24.54
econ4.52
Strike Rate32.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs23
Runs60
wickets2
bestinning2/60
bestmatch2/60
Average30.00
econ2.60
Strike Rate69.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
