Towhid Hridoy
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|723
|High Score
|66
|Average
|26.77
|Strike Rate
|112.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|22
|4s
|46
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|40
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1444
|High Score
|122
|Average
|46.58
|Strike Rate
|79.55
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|17
|4s
|95
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|701
|High Score
|217
|Average
|46.73
|Strike Rate
|58.31
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|11
|4s
|71
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|4
|overs
|12
|Runs
|65
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/18
|Average
|65.00
|econ
|5.41
|Strike Rate
|72.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|10
|overs
|34
|Runs
|114
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|4/62
|Average
|22.80
|econ
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|40.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0