Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches36
Innings33
Not Out6
Runs723
High Score66
Average26.77
Strike Rate112.09
100s0
50s3
6s22
4s46
Matches40
Innings40
Not Out9
Runs1444
High Score122
Average46.58
Strike Rate79.55
100s1
50s12
6s17
4s95
Matches11
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs701
High Score217
Average46.73
Strike Rate58.31
100s2
50s4
6s11
4s71
Matches36
Innings2
overs3
Runs14
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings4
overs12
Runs65
wickets1
bestinning1/18
bestmatch1/18
Average65.00
econ5.41
Strike Rate72.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings10
overs34
Runs114
wickets5
bestinning3/19
bestmatch4/62
Average22.80
econ3.35
Strike Rate40.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
