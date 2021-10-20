                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Hannan Sarkar

Hannan Sarkar
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age39 years, 8 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches17
Innings33
Not Out0
Runs662
High Score76
Average20.06
Strike Rate46.65
100s0
50s5
6s0
4s90
Matches20
Innings20
Not Out0
Runs383
High Score61
Average19.14
Strike Rate53.71
100s0
50s3
6s2
4s36
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs104
High Score44
Average14.85
Strike Rate155.22
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s17
Matches81
Innings79
Not Out0
Runs1633
High Score116
Average20.67
Strike Rate
100s1
50s12
6s0
4s0
Matches92
Innings170
Not Out1
Runs4267
High Score121
Average25.24
Strike Rate
100s2
50s29
6s0
4s0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings1
overs0.30000000000000004
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ26.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches81
Innings0
overs84
Runs426
wickets8
bestinning4/35
bestmatch4/35
Average53.25
econ5.07
Strike Rate63.00
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches92
Innings0
overs442.1
Runs1544
wickets36
bestinning5/58
bestmatch
Average42.88
econ3.49
Strike Rate73.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
