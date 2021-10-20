Hannan Sarkar
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 8 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|662
|High Score
|76
|Average
|20.06
|Strike Rate
|46.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|90
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|383
|High Score
|61
|Average
|19.14
|Strike Rate
|53.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|2
|4s
|36
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|104
|High Score
|44
|Average
|14.85
|Strike Rate
|155.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|17
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|79
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1633
|High Score
|116
|Average
|20.67
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|12
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|170
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|4267
|High Score
|121
|Average
|25.24
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|29
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.30000000000000004
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|26.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|0
|overs
|84
|Runs
|426
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|4/35
|bestmatch
|4/35
|Average
|53.25
|econ
|5.07
|Strike Rate
|63.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|0
|overs
|442.1
|Runs
|1544
|wickets
|36
|bestinning
|5/58
|bestmatch
|Average
|42.88
|econ
|3.49
|Strike Rate
|73.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0