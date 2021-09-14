                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Chris Morris

NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age35 years, 3 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches4
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs173
High Score69
Average24.71
Strike Rate47.79
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s25
Matches42
Innings27
Not Out4
Runs467
High Score62
Average20.30
Strike Rate100.43
100s0
50s1
6s15
4s36
Matches23
Innings13
Not Out4
Runs133
High Score55
Average14.77
Strike Rate130.39
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s12
Matches234
Innings153
Not Out60
Runs1868
High Score82
Average20.08
Strike Rate150.04
100s0
50s3
6s95
4s128
Matches105
Innings70
Not Out19
Runs1359
High Score90
Average26.64
Strike Rate118.68
100s0
50s4
6s55
4s117
Matches60
Innings88
Not Out10
Runs2571
High Score154
Average32.96
Strike Rate68.98
100s4
50s11
6s43
4s321
Matches4
Innings8
overs103.5
Runs459
wickets12
bestinning3/38
bestmatch5/45
Average38.25
econ4.42
Strike Rate51.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches42
Innings40
overs315.4
Runs1756
wickets48
bestinning4/31
bestmatch4/31
Average36.58
econ5.56
Strike Rate39.4
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings23
overs83
Runs697
wickets34
bestinning4/27
bestmatch4/27
Average20.50
econ8.39
Strike Rate14.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches234
Innings231
overs827
Runs6441
wickets290
bestinning4/9
bestmatch4/9
Average22.21
econ7.78
Strike Rate17.1
4W9
5W0
10W0
Matches105
Innings98
overs737.1
Runs3837
wickets126
bestinning4/23
bestmatch4/23
Average30.45
econ5.20
Strike Rate35.1
4W6
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings104
overs1509.4
Runs4800
wickets196
bestinning8/44
bestmatch12/101
Average24.48
econ3.17
Strike Rate46.2
4W10
5W4
10W1
