Chris Morris
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 3 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|173
|High Score
|69
|Average
|24.71
|Strike Rate
|47.79
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|25
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|467
|High Score
|62
|Average
|20.30
|Strike Rate
|100.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|15
|4s
|36
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|133
|High Score
|55
|Average
|14.77
|Strike Rate
|130.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|12
|Matches
|234
|Innings
|153
|Not Out
|60
|Runs
|1868
|High Score
|82
|Average
|20.08
|Strike Rate
|150.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|95
|4s
|128
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|70
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|1359
|High Score
|90
|Average
|26.64
|Strike Rate
|118.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|55
|4s
|117
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|88
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|2571
|High Score
|154
|Average
|32.96
|Strike Rate
|68.98
|100s
|4
|50s
|11
|6s
|43
|4s
|321
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|overs
|103.5
|Runs
|459
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/38
|bestmatch
|5/45
|Average
|38.25
|econ
|4.42
|Strike Rate
|51.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|40
|overs
|315.4
|Runs
|1756
|wickets
|48
|bestinning
|4/31
|bestmatch
|4/31
|Average
|36.58
|econ
|5.56
|Strike Rate
|39.4
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|23
|overs
|83
|Runs
|697
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|4/27
|bestmatch
|4/27
|Average
|20.50
|econ
|8.39
|Strike Rate
|14.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|234
|Innings
|231
|overs
|827
|Runs
|6441
|wickets
|290
|bestinning
|4/9
|bestmatch
|4/9
|Average
|22.21
|econ
|7.78
|Strike Rate
|17.1
|4W
|9
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|105
|Innings
|98
|overs
|737.1
|Runs
|3837
|wickets
|126
|bestinning
|4/23
|bestmatch
|4/23
|Average
|30.45
|econ
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|35.1
|4W
|6
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|104
|overs
|1509.4
|Runs
|4800
|wickets
|196
|bestinning
|8/44
|bestmatch
|12/101
|Average
|24.48
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|46.2
|4W
|10
|5W
|4
|10W
|1