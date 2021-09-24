                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dhawal Kulkarni

Dhawal Kulkarni
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age33 years, 8 months, 14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches12
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs27
High Score25
Average
Strike Rate96.42
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs1
High Score1
Average
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches150
Innings46
Not Out25
Runs225
High Score28
Average10.71
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s19
Matches129
Innings57
Not Out25
Runs531
High Score39
Average16.59
Strike Rate75.21
100s0
50s0
6s13
4s39
Matches92
Innings106
Not Out36
Runs1742
High Score87
Average24.88
Strike Rate37.56
100s0
50s8
6s33
4s218
Matches12
Innings12
overs99.4
Runs508
wickets19
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average26.73
econ5.09
Strike Rate31.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings2
overs8
Runs55
wickets3
bestinning2/23
bestmatch2/23
Average18.33
econ6.87
Strike Rate16.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches150
Innings149
overs505.4
Runs4036
wickets147
bestinning4/14
bestmatch4/14
Average27.45
econ7.98
Strike Rate20.6
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches129
Innings128
overs1051.5
Runs4904
wickets223
bestinning5/29
bestmatch5/29
Average21.99
econ4.66
Strike Rate28.3
4W5
5W5
10W0
Matches92
Innings151
overs2734.2
Runs7465
wickets274
bestinning7/50
bestmatch10/78
Average27.24
econ2.73
Strike Rate59.8
4W9
5W15
10W1
app-banner

