Dhawal Kulkarni
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 8 months, 14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|27
|High Score
|25
|Average
|Strike Rate
|96.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|46
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|225
|High Score
|28
|Average
|10.71
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|19
|Matches
|129
|Innings
|57
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|531
|High Score
|39
|Average
|16.59
|Strike Rate
|75.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|13
|4s
|39
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|106
|Not Out
|36
|Runs
|1742
|High Score
|87
|Average
|24.88
|Strike Rate
|37.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|33
|4s
|218
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|99.4
|Runs
|508
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|26.73
|econ
|5.09
|Strike Rate
|31.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|8
|Runs
|55
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/23
|Average
|18.33
|econ
|6.87
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|150
|Innings
|149
|overs
|505.4
|Runs
|4036
|wickets
|147
|bestinning
|4/14
|bestmatch
|4/14
|Average
|27.45
|econ
|7.98
|Strike Rate
|20.6
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|129
|Innings
|128
|overs
|1051.5
|Runs
|4904
|wickets
|223
|bestinning
|5/29
|bestmatch
|5/29
|Average
|21.99
|econ
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|28.3
|4W
|5
|5W
|5
|10W
|0
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|151
|overs
|2734.2
|Runs
|7465
|wickets
|274
|bestinning
|7/50
|bestmatch
|10/78
|Average
|27.24
|econ
|2.73
|Strike Rate
|59.8
|4W
|9
|5W
|15
|10W
|1