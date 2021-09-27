                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age37 years, 2 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches26
Innings42
Not Out1
Runs1025
High Score129
Average25.00
Strike Rate49.27
100s1
50s7
6s4
4s134
Matches94
Innings79
Not Out21
Runs1752
High Score79
Average30.20
Strike Rate73.24
100s0
50s9
6s15
4s176
Matches47
Innings39
Not Out18
Runs591
High Score55
Average28.14
Strike Rate140.04
100s0
50s1
6s21
4s64
Matches360
Innings321
Not Out74
Runs6846
High Score97
Average27.71
Strike Rate135.00
100s0
50s32
6s222
4s668
Matches251
Innings221
Not Out37
Runs7349
High Score154
Average39.94
Strike Rate91.96
100s12
50s39
6s0
4s0
Matches167
Innings254
Not Out19
Runs9620
High Score213
Average40.93
Strike Rate58.68
100s28
50s43
6s0
4s0
Matches26
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches94
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches47
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches360
Innings1
overs2
Runs10
wickets1
bestinning1/10
bestmatch1/10
Average10.00
econ5.00
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches251
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches167
Innings0
overs20
Runs130
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
