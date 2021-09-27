Dinesh Karthik
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 2 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1025
|High Score
|129
|Average
|25.00
|Strike Rate
|49.27
|100s
|1
|50s
|7
|6s
|4
|4s
|134
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|79
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|1752
|High Score
|79
|Average
|30.20
|Strike Rate
|73.24
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|15
|4s
|176
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|39
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|591
|High Score
|55
|Average
|28.14
|Strike Rate
|140.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|21
|4s
|64
|Matches
|360
|Innings
|321
|Not Out
|74
|Runs
|6846
|High Score
|97
|Average
|27.71
|Strike Rate
|135.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|32
|6s
|222
|4s
|668
|Matches
|251
|Innings
|221
|Not Out
|37
|Runs
|7349
|High Score
|154
|Average
|39.94
|Strike Rate
|91.96
|100s
|12
|50s
|39
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|254
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|9620
|High Score
|213
|Average
|40.93
|Strike Rate
|58.68
|100s
|28
|50s
|43
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|360
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|10.00
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|251
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|0
|overs
|20
|Runs
|130
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0