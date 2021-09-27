                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs87
High Score52
Average43.50
Strike Rate119.17
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s11
Matches185
Innings163
Not Out34
Runs3612
High Score99
Average28.00
Strike Rate127.94
100s0
50s18
6s94
4s371
Matches113
Innings104
Not Out9
Runs3329
High Score119
Average35.04
Strike Rate75.12
100s3
50s24
6s49
4s269
Matches82
Innings133
Not Out17
Runs5692
High Score235
Average49.06
Strike Rate54.24
100s14
50s30
6s43
4s664
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches185
Innings26
overs50.3
Runs337
wickets16
bestinning3/21
bestmatch3/21
Average21.06
econ6.67
Strike Rate18.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches113
Innings24
overs82.3
Runs458
wickets14
bestinning2/3
bestmatch2/3
Average32.71
econ5.55
Strike Rate35.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches82
Innings30
overs107.4
Runs342
wickets1
bestinning1/13
bestmatch1/13
Average342.00
econ3.17
Strike Rate646.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
