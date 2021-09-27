Mandeep Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 8 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|87
|High Score
|52
|Average
|43.50
|Strike Rate
|119.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|11
|Matches
|185
|Innings
|163
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|3612
|High Score
|99
|Average
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|127.94
|100s
|0
|50s
|18
|6s
|94
|4s
|371
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|104
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|3329
|High Score
|119
|Average
|35.04
|Strike Rate
|75.12
|100s
|3
|50s
|24
|6s
|49
|4s
|269
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|133
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|5692
|High Score
|235
|Average
|49.06
|Strike Rate
|54.24
|100s
|14
|50s
|30
|6s
|43
|4s
|664
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|185
|Innings
|26
|overs
|50.3
|Runs
|337
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/21
|bestmatch
|3/21
|Average
|21.06
|econ
|6.67
|Strike Rate
|18.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|24
|overs
|82.3
|Runs
|458
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/3
|bestmatch
|2/3
|Average
|32.71
|econ
|5.55
|Strike Rate
|35.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|30
|overs
|107.4
|Runs
|342
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|Average
|342.00
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|646.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0